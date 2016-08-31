Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Top 100, WoW: Legion, PAX West, and more

We look at MMOs, conventions, and long lists in this week's podcast.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we look forward towards PAX West, backward at our Top 100, inward at WoW: Legion, and lots of other directions—including outward for our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. We look at EVE Online's decision to add a free account mode.
  3. Steven talks about his time with World of Warcraft: Legion
  4. The PC Gamer Top 100 is out!
  5. Tom looks forward to PAX West.
  6. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  7. We won. Mic drops.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Evan Lahti

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here. 

