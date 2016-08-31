The PC Gamer Show: Top 100, WoW: Legion, PAX West, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we look forward towards PAX West, backward at our Top 100, inward at WoW: Legion, and lots of other directions—including outward for our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We look at EVE Online's decision to add a free account mode. Steven talks about his time with World of Warcraft: Legion The PC Gamer Top 100 is out! Tom looks forward to PAX West. We take your questions from Twitch chat. We won. Mic drops.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

Steven Messner