The PC Gamer Show: Top 100, WoW: Legion, PAX West, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
On this week's show we look forward towards PAX West, backward at our Top 100, inward at WoW: Legion, and lots of other directions—including outward for our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- We look at EVE Online's decision to add a free account mode.
- Steven talks about his time with World of Warcraft: Legion
- The PC Gamer Top 100 is out!
- Tom looks forward to PAX West.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- We won. Mic drops.
Listen
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .