Popular

The PC Gamer Show 153: Metro Exodus, Activision layoffs, and Far Cry New Dawn

By

It's going to be a long week.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we talk about our early impressions of Metro Exodus and whether the ray-tracing and DLSS hold up before lamenting the tragic layoffs at Activision. We close with listener Q&A as usual, but do it while playing Far Cry New Dawn, which our audio audience will surely love.  

How to listen:

Note: New episodes might take a few hours to show up on every service. 

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Chris Livingston (Twitter)

Jarred Walton (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments