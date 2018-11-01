The PC Gamer Show 145: Intel's 9th gen CPUs, Cavill-Geralt's weird hair, and the ceaseless void

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our the most pointless accomplishments in PC gaming, Intel's 9th generation of CPUs, and how weird Henry Cavill looks as Geralt. We close with listener questions as always.

A quick note: It's come to our attention that some old episodes of The PC Gamer Show have disappeared from iTunes, and that new ones aren't appearing there. We're investigating and hope to have fix soon.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Steven Messner