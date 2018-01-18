The PC Gamer Show 115: Metal Gear Survive, why GPU prices are screwed, and listener Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our time with Metal Gear Survive, our early impressions of the Overwatch League, and address why cryptocurrency miners are driving up GPU prices—all before closing with our usual listener Q&A.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Bo Moore

Wes Fenlon