The PC Gamer Show 114: News from CES, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and listener Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the hardware news trickling out of CES, our time with historical RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and the ever-changing state of digital storefront curation.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Austin Wood

Wes Fenlon