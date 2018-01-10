Popular

The PC Gamer Show 114: News from CES, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and listener Q&A

By

This week we talk the Vive Pro, roleplaying in medieval Bohemia, and find two reasons to bring up Nintendo games.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be talking about the hardware news trickling out of CES, our time with historical RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and the ever-changing state of digital storefront curation.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Austin Wood

Wes Fenlon

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

