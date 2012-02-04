The PC Gamer Rig revisited

After a couple of weeks off in which we looked at alternatives to the traditional gaming tower, it's time to turn on our PC for the average gamer, the PC Gamer Rig and see what's changed.

For the Rig is all things to all people: if you've never built a PC before and want to know what kind of spec you should aim for, let the Rig be your guide. If you want a list of potential upgrades that give you the best possible value for money, let the Rig be your guide. If you want to know how to put together a complete PC for less than £1000/$1500... well, you get the idea.

So what has changed during the haitus? Not an awful lot – AMD's new Radeon HD7000 cards have been launched at too high a price to cause a massive drop in existing midrange cards, which means NVIDIA's GTX 560Ti remains the best value card overall.

If you want to save more money, you could opt for the even cheaper Radeon HD6870 , mind. In a recent test I carried out for the mag, the HD6870 is between £30 and £40 cheaper than the GTX560Ti and is still its equal in games like Skyrim. It struggles comparatively in DX11 tessellation effects, but there's no game I found in which the GTX560Ti ran at playable framerates but the HD6870 doesn't. It just has that bit of extra headroom that's worth the difference if you can afford it.

Elsewhere I've been convinced to downgrade the case a bit. Corsair's Carbide 500R is a thing of beauty, but it's also quite pricey for what's ostensibly a good value build. Bitfenix' Outlaw, on the other hand, is an absolute steal for £40/$50.

The most significant change, however, is the addition of an add-in sound card. While onboard sound is absolutely fine these days, ASUS' Xonar DG costs just £20/$25 and crucially has a headphone amp circuit on board. That feature makes more practical difference to my ears than any of the expensive extras

'audiophiles' insist on, plus there's some solid sound processing silicon on there too.

What's in the Rig?

CPU

Intel Core i5 2500K

£160.79 / $229.99

You could go for a cheaper Core i3 or six core Phenom, but the Core i5 2500K is the best all rounder available today.

Motherboard

Gigabyte Z68AP-D3

£77.99 / $109.99

Good value for a Z68 board, and fully featured for everything bar dual graphics.

RAM

Crucial Ballistix Sport

£31.99 / $51.99

Buy a spare while you're at it, given these prices.

3D Card

GeForce GTX 560Ti

£163.20 / $229.84

Hunt around for the best prices, and don't be fooled by the extra value of the non-Ti version.

Hard drive

Samsung Spinpoint F3 500GB

£53.50 / $89.99

If you can, use your old hard drive and buy an SSD for about the same price instead.

DVD drive

Samsung SH-222AB

£11.98 / $17.50

You could consider a quieter drive if you want. Or doing away with it altogether and buying a memory stick.

Case

Bitfenix Outlaw

£39.98 / $48.95

Not just good looking, but soft to the touch too.

Power supply

OCZ ZS Series 650W

£64.99 / $79.99

Plenty of power for what you'll need.

Mouse

Logitech G400

£24.66 / $39.20

Classic Logitech design with a modern 3600dpi sensor.

Keyboard

Microsoft SideWinder X4

£32.36 / $37.43

The price is rising. I suspect this keyboard may not be long for this world.

Sound card

ASUS Xonar DG

£20.87 / $24.99

Not essential, but a great extra for £20.

Monitor

Iiyama Prolite X2377HDS/AOC i2353Ph

£155.99 / $179.99

They're not my favourite eIPS screens – but they are top value.

Headset

Steelseries Siberia v2

£52.48 / $79.99

Quite a bargain at this price, but you might be better off with hifi headphones.

Total:

That's £9.02 more/£70.20 less than last time .