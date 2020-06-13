The Outlast Trials is a co-op horror game about Cold War mind control

VIDEO: The Outlast Trials trailer from the PC Gaming Show. Also on YouTube.

The United States controls people's minds with Marvel movies and school boards, obviously, but according to the fiction of The Outlast Trials, the process also involves scary doctors and night vision goggles.

The latest game in the Outlast series is a four-player co-op experience that takes place in a Cold War-era mind control facility, which we got a glimpse of in a trailer at the PC Gaming Show today. Co-op is definitely a big change for Outlast, but we loved 2017's Outlast 2. These devs clearly have some horror chops.

We're still not sure exactly how these mind control experiments will play out, but the trailer suggests that players will do more than occupy the same space, as one reaches out to help another up. Although the scenario doesn't end well for either characters, so we'll consider that questionable intel for now. The trailer really just gives us flavor, and that flavor is blood and black mold.

Check out the trailer above, and you can find more at developer Red Barrels' official site.