The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am returns in the first-ever Summer Block Party

The first-ever Fortnite Summer Block Party will take place June 15-16 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Epic Games announced today, with creator and celebrity appearances including Ninja, Dillon Francis, KittyPlays, Cray, Jordan Fisher, and Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco.

The first day of the event will see streamers and other celebrities doing battle in a Creative mode tournament in a game mode designed specifically for the big party. Day two will see the return of the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, which debuted last year with a win by—surprise—Ninja and Marshmello.

The Summer Block Party will also include the Fortnite Fan Festival, featuring meet-and-greets with more than 20 characters like Peely, Fishstick, and Brite Bomber (I had no idea they were real people), a Pirate Ship and Fortnite Mini Golf, various places to stuff your face like Durr Burger and Sofdeez Ice Cream Shop, and a "real world Battlepass" to work on while you're there. (And yes, you'll get stuff for completing it.)

Two-day tickets to the Fortnite Summer Block Party will start at $35, and if you're interested in attending you can "pre-register" with Ticketmaster until 10 pm PT on May 13. Doing so will ensure that you are "among the first to be notified" when the sales actually go live, so you've got a reasonably decent shot of getting your hands on some before the bots and scalpers do. And no worries if you can't attend in person, or maybe just don't feel like it, because both days of the event will also be livestreamed. More information will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the event.