The Fortnite Android beta test is live

Epic Games kicked off the Fortnite Android beta test today, with the first round of invitations going to owners of Samsung Galaxy devices. The beta is currently support on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge , S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, and Tab S4, and anyone who buys a new Note 9 or Tab S4 will also get a swanky new Galaxy outfit.

The beta will be made available to non-Samsung devices "over the next few days," will the following hardware officially supported:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Non-listed devices running Android 5.0 (Lollipo) or newer, with at least 3GB RAM and an Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, or Mali-G72 MP12 or higher GPU, may also be able to run the game, but that'll be a matter of try-and-see. The following models from HTC, Lenovo, and Sony are not currently supported, but Epic is working on "near term" fixes:

HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11 / U11+, U12+

Lenovo: Moto Z / Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force

Sony: Xperia: XZ/ XZs, XZ1, XZ2

Android users will not be forced to take on PC and console players—by default, mobile players are only matched against other mobiles—and they won't be able to play the Save the World mode either, as it's too memory and CPU intensive, "and would be very difficult to bring to mobile devices." Support for voice chat and Bluetooth controllers won't be available at release but are coming later, and rooted devices won't be supported either, but may be in the future if Epic can come up with "effective anti-cheat solutions."

Invitations to the Fortnite Android beta will be sent out in waves. Sign up for yours at epicgames.com.

