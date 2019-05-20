The fastest cars in GTA Online

"What's the fastest car in GTA Online?" is a tricky question. Is it the fastest car in a short drag race? Around a standard circuit with corners? With the highest top speed? Going in reverse then pulling a J-turn and accelerating up to 60mph?

There are a lot of variables that it's possible to measure speed over, but for the purposes of this article I'm going to focus on two of the most useful—lap times and top speed. Listed below will be the five fastest non-rocket powered cars around a regular circuit in GTA Online (where braking, cornering and acceleration all play a part in getting a quick lap time), followed by the five fastest non-rocket powered cars on a long straight piece of road (when all cars are travelling at their maximum speed).

Looking at the best cars across these two metrics will then allow us to infer what the best overall car might be for GTA 5. The following results come from the very detailed and scientific car testing I carried out on this YouTube channel . Check out these lap times and top speeds docs for an overview of my methodology.

This article has also been updated in May 2019 to be correct as of the Arena War DLC, and only focuses on “normal” cars, i.e. those that don’t get a benefit from external boosts and can be used in regular races. The main notable exceptions from doing this are the Rocket Voltic, Scramjet, Vigilante, and Arena War vehicles with Nitrous Boost upgrades.

Lap times of the fastest GTA Online cars

5th—Principe Deveste Eight (1:00.261)

4th: Overflod Autarch—0:59.960

3rd: Ocelot XA-21—0:59.927

2nd: Annis RE-7B—0:59.727

1st: Dewbauchee Vagner—0:59.194

Top speeds of the fastest GTA Online cars

5th—Överflöd Entity XXR (128 mph)

4th—Bravado Banshee 900R (131.0 mph)

3rd—Principe Deveste Eight (131.8 mph)

2nd—Pfister 811 (132.5 mph)

1st—Ocelot Pariah (136.0 mph)

From the above you now know the cars you want if you have a corner-heavy race and a long top speed race. But having the best in one situation doesn't necessarily mean you'll have the best in the other. For example, the XA-21 is pretty low down in the overall top speed list for supercars (25th) despite being in the top five for lap times. In addition, the 811, Banshee 900R and Entity XXR are nowhere to be seen when it comes to the overall lap times list for supercars (30th, 37th and 35th respectively) despite being in the top five for top speeds.

So what should you buy? Well there are a number of different situations you could find yourself in, and you’ll want a different car for each.

Best GTA Online car for any Sports class race

You may not notice that one of the cars in the above lists actually isn’t in the Supercars class (where all the others lie). The Pariah, our number one quickest car in the game for top speed, is actually in the Sports class and would fall into 7th place for the lap time list as well if we went that far down. It being able to mix it in with supercars for lap time and decimate them all for top speed should tell you all you need to know—if it’s a sports class race, just use a Pariah.

Best GTA Online car for a Rockstar-created stunt track

In this kind of situation a good balance between lap time and top speed is essential, since most Rockstar stunt races are frankly not that challenging from a cornering perspective. However they do still require a car to be able to take corners at high speed when it isn’t focusing on utilising its top speed 90-95% of the time. Therefore there is one clear suggestion from our lists, and it’s the only one that features in both—the Deveste Eight.

Best GTA Online car for a long highway race

If you’re going to be spending your time racing around the highways of Los Santos you might as well try to get it done as quickly as possible (since you’ll probably be bored after 30 seconds). In this case top speed matters most as corners are few and far between, so for supercar races that leaves our number two vehicle overall—the 811. This car will be even quicker on PC at higher framerates due to a bug with its suspension physics too.

Best GTA Online car for supercar races

If you’re driving on a track that is either primarily corners or has a balance of corners and straights, and is set up like most regular racing circuits you’d see in real life, there is usually one option that will get the job done in the majority of cases. There’s a reason it tops the list for lap time—the Vagner will dominate most cars if utilised effectively. It can take corners at higher speeds than anything else in the game and is actually only 5 mph down on the 811 for top speed. It’s the king for most supercar races.

Overall Winner: Dewbauchee Vagner

The Vagner is nearly 0.7 seconds quicker than the Autarch, RE-7B and XA-21 around a lap and has a higher top speed than all of them. The Deveste Eight is a few mph quicker than it and the Pariah a few more, but it’s then more than 1-1.5 seconds quicker than both around a 60 second lap. It’s also the cheapest of the supercars, setting you back $1,535,000 in comparison to the $1,795,000 for the Deveste Eight, $1,955,000 for the Autarch, $2,375,000 for the XA-21, and $2,475,000 for the RE-7B. While it may take some practice to master, it’s not possible to look beyond the Vagner’s better price and lap time when compared to the other top cars. In the end the Vagner should be a top priority on your shopping list, since no other car can come close to dethroning it for overall performance in most situations.

