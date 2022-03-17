The evolved form of my most beloved gaming headset is £45 off

Sitting atop my head this very second is this exact model of gaming headset. Right now at Amazon it's a darn sight cheaper than it's been since it came out, down from its usual £175, to a much more justifiable £130 at Amazon.

Sure, it's still a lot of money, but these are honestly one peripheral I can't live without. I'd rather be devoid of one of the best gaming keyboards, than have to spend a day without these sweet babies on my head.

They're an evolution of the Steelseries Arctis 7, which we regard super highly already with a score of the main differences being the ability to charge via USB Type-C, lower latency, and a slightly more impressive battery life.

Improvements like this make a £45 saving on my most beloved wireless gaming headset very tempting, and you may just have to fight me for it. Let's hope they've got a bunch in stock.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ | Wireless | Closed Back | £174.99 £129.99 at Amazon (save £45)

For a comfortable, adjustable wireless gaming headset that sounds pretty darn great, this £45 saving is well worth a look. Their little sister, the Arctis 7, is one of our favourites, and these are just a further evolution of the design. Now with USB type-C charging and, by extension, a place to store the dongle for extra portability.

These swanky, super comfy cans received a score of 90 in its earlier form from us, and we're not going back on that score for this version. Sure, the wireless is a little less dependable when you're moving around away from your desk, but when it comes to gaming, the latency has seen some great improvements over the generations. The microphone is impressive too, and you're getting some great battery life, to boot.

The Arctis series has never been the best at noise isolation, however, so if you're looking to drown out the world you'll have to play your music pretty loud. Luckily, there's hardly a whiff of distortion when you crank it up, and the SteelSeries GG software has a fancy equaliser so you can get it just right for the kind of music you like to blare.

The ability to charge via USB type-C is a great option, too, and gives an added bonus of somewhere to nest the dongle when you're out and about, which I've found frankly revolutionary.

Basically, this is a great gaming headset, now with a great discount, too.