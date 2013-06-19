The complete list of PC Gamer's US game servers

Here at PC Gamer we like to play PC games. Sometimes, we even like to play them with other people. That's why we've got a huge lineup of game servers hosted by GameServers.com . Feel free to hop on whenever, or join us on Community Friday or during our other random events.

CS:GO Arms Race

The in-game matchmaking system only lets 10 players duke it out in Arms Race. Our server has room for 24 players with the latest and greatest custom Arms Race-compatible maps from the Steam Workshop.

CS:GO Classic Casual

Our very first community events took place on the server we like to call: The Psychedelic Den of Map Experimentation. Try out some of the best maps available on the Steam workshop in our 24-player, 128 tick server.

Rising Storm

Join the Axis or Allies as we battle it out on PCG's Rising Storm server. Territories mode is the name of the game with our soon-to-be ranked server.

Battlefield 3

Vehicle enthusiasts can drive around in our 64-player Battlefield 3 server. Watch out for mortars!

DayZ

Part of the public hive, our DayZ server is a great place for you to scavenge for loot, meet new friends, or hunt down some bandit scum.

Minecraft

A 32-player Minecraft server with the Tekkit Classic mod installed. Download the Tekkit client before jumping on to play!

Team Fortress 2

Show off your hats and other accessories on the PCG TF2 server. We're running the official maplist with support for 24 players.

Left 4 Dead 2

If you're looking for a reliable dedicated server for your co-op zombie escapades, look no further than the PCG 8-man Left 4 Dead 2 server. Pick your favorite flavor of L4D2 and murder some zombies.

Unreal Tournament 2004

A staple of the PCG offices, now you too can join in on the fun with our 32-player UT2K4 server.

GoldenEye: Source

If it wasn't already clear, PCG loves mods. In fact, we love them so much that we've set up a 16 player GoldenEye: Source server for you guys to play on.

Natural Selection 2

For whatever reason there's a 10-slot maximum on our Natural Selection 2 server. We like to think that this encourages teamwork.

Killing Floor

Another co-op zombie classic, jump into our 6-player Killing Floor server to play with other PCG community members.

If you've got server requests, plugins, mods, or other suggestions, email jake@pcgamer.com or ben@pcgamer.com.