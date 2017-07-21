The budget SteelSeries Rival 100 gaming mouse is now even cheaper

You can spend a lot of money on a gaming mouse with a ton of features, but some people may just want a mouse that does the job. The SteelSeries Rival 100 is one such mouse, and you can get it today at Currys for just £18.

The Rival 100 has a nice compact form factor, and fits any grip style you may have. It has a couple of extra buttons located on the left, all the buttons are programmable, and you can customize the lighting on the scroll wheel and the logo. For the price, it's got a great sensor which can be boosted all the way up to 4,000 CPI using SteelSeries Engine. The only real problem is the flimsy feeling scroll wheel.

£18 is the cheapest you'll find the Rival 100 for today, and the price usually moves up and down between £20 and £30. Amazon has also dropped its price to match, but there's only a couple in stock right now.

