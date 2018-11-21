Popular

The best wired gaming headset is £100 off today

By

Get the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC for £150, £50 less than it's ever cost on Amazon.

There are plenty of Black Friday gaming headset deals already—some that we know are starting later this week in both the US and UK, and some that have already begun. Today on Currys, UK readers can pick up what we've declared our best gaming headset for a huge £100 off: the Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC. 

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset | £150 (save £100)
Our number one gaming headset is a massive £100 off in this early Black Friday deal. It's wired, and feature handy GameDAC controls and high-resolution audio. Buy it at Currys

This beats its previous low price on Amazon of £197.90 by some distance. If you're looking for a slightly cheaper all-rounder, the Steelseries Arctis 7 is £90, too, which also made our best-of list. 

Here's what Phil Iwaniuk said about the Arctis Pro in his review back in September. "This wired Pro model isn’t the cream of the new Arctis crop—that honor belongs to the more expensive wireless version, which also includes a chat mix scroll wheel on the headset, and the ease of use that a wireless setup brings. But if your budget doesn’t stretch that extra $50, you won’t find a more complete package for 250 bucks." 

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments