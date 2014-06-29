The best Steam Summer Sale deals: Day 11

Steam's sales traditionally end with the most popular offers from previous days being resurrected for a sort of victory lap, and this year is no different. They've put most of the daily deals on offer again, so if you missed out on Dragon Age or Skyrim or XCOM and you've been ruing your indecision ever since, now's your chance to make up for it. It's also your last chance to pick up any other games on offer in the sale, now that there's no chance of them being reduced further in a daily or flash sale.

Don't forget to check out GOG's summer deals, too, which coincidentally will be ending at around the same time. GOG have resurrected all of their previous daily deals, along with a ton of flash sales refreshing every couple of hours.

5 - The Wolf Among Us

66% off: $8.49 / £6.45 - Steam store page

Creaking engine aside, Telltale have come a long way since the days of their pretty good Sam and Max series, so it's a relief to see that their good work on The Walking Dead wasn't a one-off. The Wolf Among us, based on the Fables comics, is overall just as deftly written as the tale of Clementine and co, although Telltale have been a fair bit slower in putting them out. You probably shouldn't read our reviews if you want to remain unspoiled, but know that we've given the series a (very gruff) thumbs-up.

4 - Tomb Raider

75% off: $4.99 / £3.74 - Steam store page

Lara Croft returns in a gorgeous action game heavily inspired by Naughty Dog's Uncharted series. This younger, rebooted Lara doesn't have her predecessor's confidence or predilection for interesting puzzles—the only tombs in this game are disappointingly short and simple—but the shooting is by far the best in the series. Exploring Tomb Raider's island and crafting survival gear is also fun, as Lara is a nimble climber and each area is packed with interesting treasures to hunt down. For a challenge, forgo the assault rifle and grenade launcher for Lara's incredibly satisfying (and silent!) bow.

3 - Civilization 5

75% off: $7.49 / £4.99- Steam store page

Some of us were firmly in the “Civilization IV is better, and you're wrong if you think otherwise” camp when Civ V released, but the debate has become less polarizing—it's more about what you prefer than which is better . Between the great Gods & Kings and Brave New World expansions and the magic of Steam Workshop support, Civ V has proven worthy of the series' prestige. You might consider the Complete Edition for 67% off —again, Gods & Kings and Brave New World add a lot—but there are also loads of great free mods . And if you already have Civ V, both of the expansions are 75% off.

2 - Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

66% off: $6.79 / £5.09 - Steam store page

Wandering the wasteland is one of the best parts of any Fallout game, and New Vegas' collected edition here gives you a lot of wasteland to cover. The base game feel more like an open, living world than Bethesda's version of a post-apocalyptic D.C., but the collection of add-ons—five in all—makes that world even denser. Factor in the thriving mod community on Steam Workshop and you could be living in that wasteland for a long time.

1 - Dishonored

75% off: $4.99 / £2.49- Steam store page

It's hard to find a better realized world than Dunwall. It's grimy, filled with rats and refuse, plague-ridden and disgusting. That Arkane Studios made a world this dirty so fun to explore is quite the achievement. Every taffer on the corner has a story to tell, and few of them have happy endings. Sneaking through this world (or marching through it, murdering everyone in your way) is really best experienced on the PC, where you'll have full control of its graphical features and every inch of the rotten city is gorgeously rendered. If you're after the DLC as well, Dishonored's Game of the Year edition is currently 66% off, and at only a few pounds/dollars more than the base game on its own, it's well worth it.

Dark Souls (75% off) $4.99 / £4.99

XCOM: Enemy Unknown (67% off) $8.49 / £4.94

Far Cry 3 (75% off) $7.49 / £3.74

Total War: Rome 2 (66% off) $20.37 / £10.19

Metro: Last Light Complete (66% off) $6.79 / £6.79

Arma 3 (50% off) $29.99 / £17.99

The Witcher 2 (80% off) $3.99 / £2.99

The Stanley Parable (60% off) $5.99 / £3.99