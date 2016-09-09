The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

Plenty of international competition this weekend with top-tier play taking place in CSGO, Dota 2, StarCraft II, Smite and more. At the other end of the scale, hopeful Rocket League challengers will enter the gauntlet for a shot at the young esport’s next big prize pot. GL HF!

Rocket League: Championship Series Season 2 Open Qualifiers

Rocket League's latest season is only just starting with a run of open qualifiers beginning this weekend. There's $250,000 available over the course of this competition, but this weekend teams will be playing simply to get their foot in the door. No word on an official stream for this one, so just check out the Rocket League section on Twitch to see if anybody's streaming their efforts. If there is an official stream it'll be here .

CSGO: StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 2 Finals

$300,000 on the line in Kiev as StarSeries Season 2 comes to an end. This is top-tier CS:GO starring many of the best teams in the world, the culmination of a long-running contest. These final matches will push the remaining teams to the limit. Games begin at 09:00 CEST/01:00 PDT on Saturday and at 11:00 CEST/03:00 PDt on Sunday. Find the livestream here .

Dota 2: MPGL Southeast Asian Championship

The Dota 2 scene is slowly piecing itself back together after a brutal post-International reshuffle. This weekend, check out the cream of South East Asian Dota go to war with $50,000 on the line. This was a region that showed up big at TI6: it's well worth checking in this weekend. Play begins at 04:30 CEST on both Saturday and Sunday, which is 19:30 the previous evening on Pacific team. RIP sleep. Here's the English stream .

StarCraft II: WCS Copa Intercontinental

Legacy of the Void arrives in Mexico City with $50,000 and loads of WCS points on the line. Players have qualified from all over the world, so this represents an internationally diverse cross-section of SCII talent. Precise schedule info is hard to come by, but here's the stream .

Smite: Pro League Season 3

Week three of regular-season Smite play continues this weekend with games in both North America and Europe. Tune in from 19:00 CEST/10:00 PDT to watch the best teams from both regions go at it. More information on the leagues and teams can be found on the official Smite Esports site , and you'll find the livestream on Twitch .

Capcom Pro Tour: More ranking events!