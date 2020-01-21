Telltale's The Walking Dead games are coming back to Steam

The Walking Dead games were delisted from Steam in late 2018, a victim of the surprise implosion of developer Telltale Games. New series owner Skybound Games later brought them back to the Epic Games Store, and they remain available on Steam for people who have already purchased them. You can also see them there, but not purchase them, if you have a direct link like the ones below, although the store pages no longer appear in searches.

That will soon change, as Skybound announced today that Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1, Season 2, A New Frontier, and The Final Season will all be re-released on Steam later this week. None of them are currently available for purchase, but they'll go for $15 each when they are. In the meantime, if you want to get a taste of what they're all about, a 2.5GB demo for The Final Season is still available via the Steam page.

It's not necessarily the best deal at regular price—The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series on the Epic Games Store includes all four seasons, plus 400 Days and Michonne, with graphical enhancements and bonus content for ten bucks cheaper—but if you really want to keep your stuff on Steam, here you go. Skybound didn't say whether any of the Walking Dead games will also be brought to GOG—The Final Season was released there, but was removed in 2018 at the same time as the Steam edition.

Skybound also has a new Walking Dead VR game coming out in a couple of days called Saints and Sinners. It's set to go live on January 23 for $40/£31/€34, and will support the Valve Index, HTC Vive. Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.