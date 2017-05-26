Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy episode 2, 'Under Pressure,' is coming in June

Episode 1 of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series did not make a super-good impression: "A meandering introduction" to a cast we're already familiar with, we said in our review, and "a poor fit for Telltale's simple quicktime events and stiff dialogue sequences." Can the second episode, entitled "Under Pressure," turn things around? Telltale announced today that June 6 is when we'll find out.

"In 'Under Pressure,' the Guardians just can't seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to," the studio said. "With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?"

Episode 2 will also apparently feature some revelations about Rocket Raccoon's history, and if Marvel Games executive creator director Bill Rosemann is to be believed, there may even be a tear or two jerked, too.