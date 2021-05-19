Summer Game Fest returns on June 10

The Geoff Keighley-led videogame extravaganza Summer Game Fest will return for 2021 on June 10 with a three-hour livestreamed event featuring reveals from more than 30 developers and publishers, a Day of the Devs indie showcase, and a musical performance by Weezer.

Naturally, we'll have to wait until the big day to find out exactly what's in store, but it's an impressive lineup of companies taking part: 2K Games, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Blizzard, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Innersloth, Koch Media, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, Bandai Namco, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot, Saber Interactive, Sega, PlayStation, Prime Gaming, Square Enix, Steam, Tencent, the Tribeca Games, Ubiosft, WBIE, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.

The first lineup details are here! Welcome to Summer Game Fest 2021. It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by Weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.

The timing is interesting too. June 10 puts Summer Game Fest just two days ahead of the also-online-only E3 2021, which is scheduled to run June 12-15. There's no connection between the two events (as far as I know, anyway), but Summer Game Fest is affiliated with the next Ubisoft Forward livestream, which is scheduled for June 12 and is a part of this year's E3.

It's all a bit confusing, but the long and the short of it is that June is going to be a busy month: Along with the Summer Game Fest and E3, we've also got the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show on June 13, the Steam Next Fest coming on June 16 and EA Play Live on June 22.

Summer Game Fest 2021 officially gets underway at 11 pm PT/2 pm ET/6 pm BST on June 10, and will be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. You can keep track of everything that Geoff's got cooking at summergamefest.com.