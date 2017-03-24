Street Fighter V is going free for a week to test season two and CFN changes

Capcom is bringing a number of new features and enhancements to the "Capcom Fighters Network online experience" for Street Fighter V, including improvements to matchmaking, faster loading times, more updates to the rage quit penalty system, and better friend management options. To show them off, it's also offering a free week of online play, running from 1 pm ET on March 28 until 12 pm PT on April 3, with all fighters unlocked including the newcomer Kolin.

The free week is actually an open beta intended to test the CFN updates, and also the balance changes made for the upcoming Street Fighter V season two. "We understand that Street Fighter V’s server performance has been a less than optimal experience for many of our players. The improved CFN experience is the result of rebuilding it from the ground up to address the most pressing issues that will ultimately result in a better online experience," Capcom wrote on Steam. "That said, we want to collect feedback and ensure everything is optimized for launch. We will be giving PC players a sneak peek of what’s to come while putting the new CFN through its paces with an official PC Beta Test."

The beta is "entirely separate from the base PC client," but existing players will carry their CFN username, rank, standing, and other information into it, while new players will just set up a new CFN profile for the period of the test. Once it's over, however, all player data including replays, Fight Money, and character progress will be wiped. That clearly makes the free week more appealing to newcomers than veterans, which is why Capcom has unlocked all fighters, including Kolin, for the week: To encourage people to take part, even if it's not ultimately going to help them make "real" progress.

Once the beta is wrapped up, "Capcom will make further adjustments to optimize the new CFN and it will make its official release to both PS4 and PC players soon after," the studio said. The freebie is limited to Steam players (is there anyone who doesn't play it on Steam?) and online modes only, but otherwise it's completely unlocked and free to play as you like. A full (and very long) breakdown of the season two balance update is available at capcom-unity.com, and you can get a look at the coming CFN changes below.