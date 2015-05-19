Popular

Street Fighter 5 trailer shows that Bison is back

By

Bison

Here's a further look at the ultra-punchy Street Fighter V—a game that, depending on your point of view, is either the follow-up to Ultra Street Fighter IV or the predecessor to the inevitable Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. This particular trailer teases the return of dictator-in-waiting Montgomery Montague Mortimus Manfred M. Bison.

The trailer, courtesy of IGN, highlights some new tricks as part of Bison's much changed move-set. He's the fourth SF5 character to be announced, with previous videos—embedded below—showing Ryu, Chun Li and Nash.

Street Fighter 5 will be available exclusively on PC and PS4, and is due out early next year.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
