Steam Summer Sale dates confirmed, the fun starts this week (Updated)

Update: A Valve rep has confirmed that the date indicated by PayPal is correct: The Steam Summer Sale will begin on June 22.

Original story:

The Steam Summer Sale dates have been revealed, and once again we have PayPal to thank. The online payment company said on Twitter today that the big sale will begin at 6 pm BST/1 pm ET on June 22.

It’s official. The #SteamSummerSale starts 22/06 at 6pm BST and PayPal customers get an extra £5 off *terms apply. https://t.co/PdXnlKZ6qh pic.twitter.com/hobxCz3TBmJune 20, 2017

That matches the date that leaked last month, when a screenshot of a Steam developers group post found its way to Reddit. As Shaun noted at the time, the 2016 Summer Sale began on June 23, so even at that stage the date seemed like a good bet.

To be fair, this isn't officially "official," but this isn't the first time PayPal has spoiled the surprise: Most recently, it dropped the dime on the 2016 Winter Sale. I've reached out to Valve for confirmation, just to be sure, but I think it's safe to say that this is it. Brace thy wallets.

(And since I haven't seen anything yet that even comes close to rivaling last year's fan-made Summer Sale promo video, let's watch it again.)

