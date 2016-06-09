Steam Dev Days returns for 2016

Steam Dev Days debuted in 2014 as a two-day conference that brought game makers together to talk about their work, attend lectures, and get their hands on SteamOS and various bits of then-new Steam hardware. Valve elected to skip the show in 2015, opting to focus on GDC instead, but it's bringing it back for 2016.

Topics at this year's conference will include virtual reality—SteamVR, features, game design, and technical discussions—Steam hardware, user-generated content and the Steam Workshop, and business and marketing. Some of it, like “how to create significant ongoing value for your product, foster deeper engagement with customers and reward users creating value,” obviously isn't aimed at the mainstream gaming audience, but the focus on VR and Steam Hardware means it's likely we'll see at least some interesting information come out of it.

Steam Dev Days is set to run over October 12-13 in Seattle. It's a "press-free event" so you won't see any live, on-the-scene reporting, but if you're going to be in the neighborhood you can signal your interest in attending by registering at the Steam Dev Days page. Signing up doesn't guarantee you a ticket, but it will give you priority in the virtual queue. Tickets are $95 each, and you can get a taste of what's in store through these Dev Days 2014 videos posted in the Steamworks Development YouTube channel.

