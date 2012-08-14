Popular

Steam community update announcements continue with group page overhaul

By

It's day two of the Steam community update announcements , and the focus is on groups. It's no surprise that terribly good-looking people at Valve chose to feature the very best Steam group as its example.

The remodel presents information with tabbed pages, replacing the current one-page vertical organization, and introduces Group Discussions -- forums for each group, similar to the game-specific boards which we glimpsed in yesterday's Hub Page announcement .

The announcements will keep coming for two more days, and will include a closed beta date.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments