Steam community revamp to bring Game Hubs

Valve has begun to roll out details on the massive Steam update that should be going into closed beta in the not-so-distant future. The first feature we've been delivered a glimpse of is its new Game Hubs, subreddit-like community pages for every game on Steam with the ability to rate screenshots, videos, and Steam Workshop content.

Users will be able to vote on videos, screens, and mods, with the best ones being featured on the front page of the hub. Also included is full forum integration, meaning you no longer have to boot up a web browser and Ctrl-F to find the forum you want when you're trying to fix a flying purple horse bug (true story).

"The New Steam Community is all about showing off the best content that gamers have created," Valve's Emily Kent said in a press release. "With over 89 million screenshots, videos, Steam Workshop maps, levels, mods, and items, plus news articles and product updates, the community has created an unbelievable wealth of content around their favorite games."

Valve plans to reveal a new feature every day between now and the 16th, with closed beta dates also on the way. Keep your eyes firmly affixed with an adhesive of your choice to PC Gamer for more info as we procure it.