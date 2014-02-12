State of Decay's upcoming Lifeline DLC adds new map, keeps hordes of undead

Open-world zombie survival sim State of Decay is getting more DLC. But like friendly neighbors in a post-apocalyptic world, details are hard to come by at the moment. What we do know from developer Undead Labs is that the new content carries the name "Lifeline" and will debut a new map.

State of Decay's first DLC release, "Breakdown," included a new mode as well as additional playable characters when it saw the light of day back in November. It's about all the context we have when trying to guess what Lifeline might have in store for players, but Undead Labs community director Sanya Weathers did tease the appearance of a design document relating to the DLC that should surface before the end of the month.

"We're not yet ready to discuss features or make promises," writes Weathers. "All we can tell you is that it will offer you a new way to play your favorite survival game, that we intend to launch on PC and the Xbox 360 at the same time, and that yes, it will broaden your horizons by a few kilometers."

State of Decay also supports player-made content, such as the George Romero Mod . But obviously, the more official zombie-killing content we get, the better.

