Square Enix announces Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, the long-awaited sequel to Guardian of Light

Rise of the Tomb Raider may have been front-and-center during the first day of E3, but that's not the only thing Lara Croft is getting up to these days. She'll also be starring in a new action-adventure game entitled Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, the sequel to the hit 2010 release Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light .

I have no idea why Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix decided to keep the announcement of a new Lara Croft game (as opposed to a new Tomb Raider game) so relatively low-key. Two is a crowd, perhaps? Even so, given the very positive response to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light—we awarded it a score of 87 in our review —you'd think that somebody might make a little bit of noise about Temple of Osiris.

I guess it falls to me, then, so here we go: The new game will bear more than a passing resemblance to its predecessor, with isometric action-adventure gameplay starring the famed raider of tombs alongside a rival treasure hunter named Carter Bell and the Egyptian gods Horus and Isis, who have been imprisoned by the wicked god Set. Players can come together to solve puzzles and dodge traps, or compete to see who can grab the most treasure and artifacts, all while mowing down endless hordes of enemies from the Underworld.

"After the immensely positive reception we received for our debut co-op adventure Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, we always hoped that we would find the time for Lara to return in another classic AAA digital arcade title," Square Enix's Darrell Gallagher said. "Four-player co-op in Lara's world combined with Crystal Dynamics' high production values are being brought to a new generation of platforms and we are excited for more friends to share in the adventure together."

Four-at-a-time multiplayer is the big hook but the game will offer a single-player campaign as well. No launch date has been announced, but you can find out more at LaraCroft.com .