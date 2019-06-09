Spiritfarer is a hand-drawn crafting story game about making friends with animals

The developers of Jotun announced a new game at Microsoft's press conference today called Spiritfarer, what they're calling a management game about ferrying your animal friends to the afterlife. You'll play as Stella, a Spiritfarer who builds a boat to ferry animal spirits to the metaphorical other side. With a 2D hand-drawn style, Spiritfarer looks to have a story about friendship and loss in a magical world. It's set to come out sometime in 2020.