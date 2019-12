Andy loved the new South Park game and, thanks to this launch trailer, you'll get an idea of why. Not a complete idea, mind. While the video may not shy away from swearing, crude jokes and a scene set in an anus, it's still a long way from the final product, which - in some territories - was deemed shocking enough to be self-censored by Ubisoft.

South Park: The Stick of Truth is out today in the US, and March 7th in the UK.