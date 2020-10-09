Today is Friday, and for reasons that may or may not be related—I cannot say, because I do not know—Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is free to keep on Steam.

It's not an anniversary or anything, as far as I can tell. Sonic 2 was originally released on November 21, 1992, and came to Steam on January 26, 2011. But in the big picture, I suppose it doesn't really matter: As long as you pop around to Steam before 1 pm ET on October 19 and click the green "add to account" button, it's free. You don't have to install it, you don't even have to think about it—it's just yours. Forever.

If, on the other hand, you are a true blue (get it?) Sonic fan, Sega also has a bunch of other Sonic games marked down pretty drastically, too.

