Popular

Snag this 15-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 for $649 today

By

This reasonably-equipped gaming laptop is half off its list price right now.

Snag this 15-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 for $649 today
This reasonably-equipped gaming laptop is half off its list price right now. (Image credit: Evoo Gaming)

A new gaming laptop brand is making a splash on Walmart with tantalizing prices for the hardware. It's called Evoo Gaming, and following up on the 17-inch model I wrote about last week, here's a 15-inch configuration with a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1650 for $649.

That's half off its list price, though I wouldn't recommended this collection of hardware for $1,299—there are better options for the money. At $649, however, pricing is more in line with what you're getting, and also puts this one squarely into deal territory.

Evoo Gaming 15-Inch Laptop | 144Hz | i7-9750H | GTX 1650 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $649 (save $650 over list)
The advertised list price on this laptop is a bit much for the hardware, but with the current markdown, this becomes a deal. It's a relatively affordable option for mid-range gaming, with a fast refresh rate to boot.
View Deal

Like the larger model, this 15-inch variant sports a 144Hz refresh rate, with a display it claims is "tuned by THX." It also features 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB solid state drive.

The 17-inch model is more compelling (and still available), though if you prefer the 15-inch form factor, this one is a decent buy. My only real complaint is the SSD—256GB isn't much.

As for the Evoo Gaming brand, the folks at Notebookcheck spent some hands-on time with one of its laptops, which you can read about here.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments