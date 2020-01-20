Snag this 15-inch gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 for $649 today

A new gaming laptop brand is making a splash on Walmart with tantalizing prices for the hardware. It's called Evoo Gaming, and following up on the 17-inch model I wrote about last week, here's a 15-inch configuration with a 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and GeForce GTX 1650 for $649.
That's half off its list price, though I wouldn't recommended this collection of hardware for $1,299—there are better options for the money. At $649, however, pricing is more in line with what you're getting, and also puts this one squarely into deal territory.
Evoo Gaming 15-Inch Laptop | 144Hz | i7-9750H | GTX 1650 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $649 (save $650 over list)
The advertised list price on this laptop is a bit much for the hardware, but with the current markdown, this becomes a deal. It's a relatively affordable option for mid-range gaming, with a fast refresh rate to boot.
Like the larger model, this 15-inch variant sports a 144Hz refresh rate, with a display it claims is "tuned by THX." It also features 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB solid state drive.
The 17-inch model is more compelling (and still available), though if you prefer the 15-inch form factor, this one is a decent buy. My only real complaint is the SSD—256GB isn't much.
As for the Evoo Gaming brand, the folks at Notebookcheck spent some hands-on time with one of its laptops, which you can read about here.