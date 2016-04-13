Smite fans, we've got 5,000 Jing Wei keys to give away

Hi-Rez introduced a new god to Smite last night in the form of Jing Wei, a woman / bird hybrid torn from Chinese mythology who, in the guise of a Smite playable character, is a ranged hunter. She arrives as part of the Escape From The Underworld special event, which can be read about in all its detail over here. The gist of it is: a four week event focused around Arena mode, with a themed map to compliment the occasion, and a tonne of themed awards.

In the meantime, we have a truckload of codes to give away for Jing Wei. These will grant you permanent access to the character, whose biography can we viewed in the video embedded above.

Just put your email in the box below (making sure to click the key image afterwards), and if you're among the winners, you'll get the code via email this Friday. Good luck!