Sleeping Dogs: six months of DLC incoming

Square Enix have revealed there is an "extensive" Sleeping Dogs DLC plan for at least the next six months. Content will start appearing on Steam when the game is released later this week and will include "the 80's-inspired Retro Triad Pack, a killer old school outfit with its own player buffs and funky kung-fu van," according to the publisher.

Details are scarce but there's more planned for September in the form of a "high-speed Racing Pack" and an "explosive SWAT Pack". It's not hard to imagine what they might consist of.

Square Enix's London Studios general manager Lee Singleton said: "We want to create something to suit everyone's play style from cool cars and high-speed missions to outlandish outfits and game-extending mission packs. The game launch is just the beginning."

It sounds like Square Enix are really getting behind this one, and it'll hopefully look especially shiny on PC thanks to the recently announced batch of Sleeping Dogs PC-exclusive features .