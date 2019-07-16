This ASUS ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti graphics is now just under £1000

If you're wondering how it's possible to get a 15.6-inch gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 120Hz referesh IPS panel and a 512GB NVMe SSD, all in a slick-looking Asus chassis, the answer is pretty simple. This gaming portable runs an AMD CPU. Which is no bad thing.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU | GTX 1660 Ti | 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz | AMD Ryzen R7 | 512GB NVMe | £999 (save £200)

Thanks to an AMD CPU (it's actually AMD's fastest quad-core mobile processor), this Asus portable is remarkably affordable, despite packing Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a hefty 512GB NVMe SSD, not to mention an IPS panel with 120Hz refresh. What a package.

AMD has really shaken things up with its Ryzen CPUs, and its latest third-gen mobile CPU is no different. The quad-core AMD Ryzen R7-3750H is the top pf the current range and it allows this sleek Asus gaming laptop to sneak under £1000 on Amazon Prime day while offering some fabulous all-round specs and sweet slim-bezel design.

OK, £999 is still a lot of money. But for a gaming laptop with high refresh and a CPU and GPU combo that's capable of supplying sufficient frame rate, it's one heck of a package. A genuinely good deal that won't last long past Prime Day.

Don't forget to check out our hub of Amazon Prime Day deals, and check out the rest of the best when it comes to laptop deals and everything else PC and gaming related.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.