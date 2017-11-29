Silverstone launches a chic mid-tower with a tempered glass window

Silverstone this week launched its Primera PM02, a mid-tower enclosure with a unique looking front panel design that adds a bit of character to traditional rectangular case.

The Primera PM02 first popped up earlier this year in prototype form. It doesn't appear that Silverstone made any obvious changes to the design since then, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. In addition to a vented front panel with a sort of raindrop motif at the bottom, the Primera PM02 stands out with a tempered glass side window to showcase the guts of your build.

Inside the case users will find a chambered design that keeps the power supply hidden at the bottom for a "super clean" look. Up above builders can install graphics cards up to 415mm in length, and route the cables through cutouts in the motherboard tray. There is also a large opening to make installing CPU coolers a cinch—pretty standard these days.

Around back, there are three 3.5-inch drive bays that are also compatible with 2.5-inch drives. Three tool-less 2.5-inch drive bays sit directly above on the back of the motherboard tray.

For cooling, the case comes with three 140mm PWM fans installed in the front and another one in the rear. Users can add two more up top. Alternately, builders can swap out the front fans for up to a 360mm liquid cooling radiator. The case can also fit up to a 280mm radiator up top, and a 140mm radiator in the back in place of the included fan.

There is a generous assortment of USB ports on the front I/O panel, including three USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port, along with individual mic and audio ports.

Silverstone did not say when this case will be available or for how much.