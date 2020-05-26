Silent Hill's Pyramid Head is coming to Dead by Daylight

The asymmetric horror game Dead by Daylight has kept things fresh since its 2016 release through crossovers with numerous other horror series, primarily movies, including Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The newest crossover, available now in the public test build on Steam, adds Konami's classic Silent Hill to the mix, including a new Midwich Elementary School map, a new survivor, and—of course—Pyramid Head.

"Midwich Elementary School is the scene of unspeakable horrors. Any sense of the innocence that once marked these halls is gone. In its place: stained walls, rusted chains, hanging cadavers and a sense that things have gone horribly wrong."

That doesn't sound great, eh? Pyramid Head digs it, though. The sadistic murder machine, "fixated on dispensing punishment through pain" (and you thought detention was bad), roams the halls with his great blade dragging behind him. His quarry: A new survivor named Cheryl Mason, who's escaped from a religious cult that's been pursuing her since birth—only to find herself squaring off with the Entity, the malevolent being behind Dead by Daylight's nightmare realm that pits survivors against killers. Talk about a bad break.

"Silent Hill is such an iconic video game license and to add it to our legendary roster of horror is truly an honor," Behaviour Interactive game director Mathieu Côté said. "We hope players will have as much fun discovering this Chapter as we had in making it."

Dead by Daylight's Silent Hill chapter is set to go live on June 16.