Shenmue 3 system requirements confirmed

The latest Shenmue 3 Kickstarter update covers backer surveys, reward tiers, an approaching $7 million stretch goal courtesy of the Slacker Backer campaign, and some ruminations on plans for "AI Battling," a control system designed to make the game more accessible for players who aren't accustomed to fighting games or want "a full immersion battle experience."

But if you keep scrolling down, down, down, you will eventually come upon information of a more practical sort: The minimum system requirements.

OS: Windows 7x64, Windows 8x64, Windows 10x64 (64-bit OS Required)

This is useful information, but also written in pencil. Ys Net warned that, because the game is in development, "system requirements may change without notice." It's a proviso that makes me wonder why they bothered posting the specs in the first place, especially since Shenmue 3 isn't exactly close to release. There's no release date at all, in fact, but in May the developers pushed it from the second half of this year to sometime (nothing more specific than that) in 2019.