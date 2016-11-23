Sennheiser PC350 headset drops to $79 from $170, expires in 1 hr (updated)

Newegg is running a crazy good deal on Sennheiser's awesome PC350 Special Edition gaming headsets. Usually going for $130 or higher, it's going now for $79 on Newegg. Caveat is the deal is expiring in 1 hour.

We found a similar deal on Amazon, and there's no indication that it's expiring but we can't tell for sure.

Either way, Sennheiser makes some of the world's best headphones and the PC350 literally can't be beat at $79. That's a steal.

(Update: Newegg has notified us that it removed the time limit.)