Sega explains why Shenmue 1 and 2 run at 30Hz on PC

When the Shenmue re-releases were announced for PC earlier this year, Sega tentatively promised "modernized features" without naming specifics. Now, the publisher has revealed more on its new settings, its reworked control scheme, and why both games cannot run above 30Hz on PC.

In an FAQ posted to Shenmue's corner of the Sega website, the publisher explains that "throughout the engine, game code and scripts there are hard coded assumptions about a fixed 30Hz frame update rate". All of which means the games "need" to run at 30Hz.

Likewise, for "technical reasons" Sega has chosen to port Shenmue 2's Xbox iteration—as opposed to its Dreamcast variant. The former includes features absent from the latter, says Sega, such as a Snapshots system, filters, texture mini-maps which improve anti-aliasing, and better visuals.

The FAQ explains saves can be carried over from Shenmue to Shenmue 2 on PC, and that saving anywhere in-game is possible. Both games also include new post-processing effects, updated UI and HD resolution rendering.

Players can choose from either English or Japanese in both games, and PC players can look forward to both full controller and configurable mouse and keyboard support. Moreover, while cutscenes are "letterboxed in their original formats", the default aspect ratio in-game is 16:9.

Check out the Shenmue FAQ as it appears on the Sega website, and know that the originals' in-game arcade games are fully playable here.

The Shenmue re-releases are due on PC via Steam on August 21.