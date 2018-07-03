Shenmue 1 and 2 PC release date set

The Shenmue re-releases were planned before the third game was revealed, said John Clark, Sega Europe's vice president of publishing, earlier this year. Now, both Shenmue and its successor Shenmue 2 have a PC launch date: August 21.

Billed as "definitive" versions of the Dreamcast originals—first launched in 1999 and 2001 respectively—their Steam variations come with fully-scalable screen resolution, PC graphics options, an updated UI, and both Japanese or English voiceovers. Likewise, players can choose between modern and classic control schemes.



Here's a trailer:

Read more: Shenmue I & II review

"Since their original releases, Shenmue 1 and 2 have established a passionate following and are revered as one of gaming’s greatest series of all time," says publisher Sega in a statement. "These revolutionary masterpieces deliver a gripping story of retribution as Ryo Hazuki sets out to avenge his father’s death and attempts to unravel the secrets behind a mysterious artefact known as the Dragon Mirror."

Exactly what the games will scale to, and which PC graphics options will be supported remains unclear—but I expect we'll hear more on that before August 21. If preordering is your thing, Sega says Steam offers a ten percent discount from now till launch (£22.49/$26.99).