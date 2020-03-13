Save up to $200 on an overclocked Origin PC gaming laptop

Saint Patrick's Day is right around the corner, which is the one time of the year when I don't question dumping a pint of green colored beer into my belly. Depending on how much I consume, I could also end up with a barrage of Amazon packages on my doorstep shortly after, courtesy of purchases made in a drunken stupor. So kudos to Origin PC for kicking off its St. Paddy's Day sale a few days early—shopping when sober is the financially responsible thing to do.

To that end, if you head over to the boutique builder's website, you'll see that every single gaming laptop is on sale right now. Some are marked down $100, others are discounted $200.

Origin PC Gaming Laptops | All Models | Save up to $200

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Origin PC is offering discounts of up to $200 on every single gaming laptop. Shipping is free, and the boutique builder is also offering to overclock the CPU and GPU at no extra charge.

View Deal

The 15.6-inch EVO16-S falls into both categories, depending on the config. It comes standard with 144Hz IPS display powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and 240GB Corsair Force MP510 NVMe solid state drive. Normally priced at $1,831, it's now available for $1,731 with the $100 discount.

In order to save $200, you have to drop down to a Core i7-8750H, which is still a fast processor. This automatically bumps the GPU to a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q. Those changes bring the price to $2,352 before discount, and $2,152 after.

Here's how it breaks down:

$200 off EVO or NT laptops with an Intel Core i7-8750H

$100 off EVO or NT laptops with an Intel Core i7-9750H

$200 off EON15-X or NS-15 laptops

$100 off EON17-X or NS-17 laptops

Some deals are better than others, depending on what you're looking for in a laptop. Also, Origin PC is offering to overclock the CPU and GPU for free. Other holiday sale perks include free ground shipping, and a digital copy of Red Dead Redemption 2, Neverwinter: Uprising digital content, and Cylance Smart Antivirus with "select" Core i7 and i9 CPUs.

Shop around, customize, and save.