Save £30 on one of our favourite wireless gaming headsets right now

Another of our top picks for PC gaming peripherals looks like its going for its lowest ever UK price right now: Currys is selling the Special Edition black and gold variant of the Corsair HS70 wireless gaming headset for just £70.

This ranks pretty highly on our picks for best wireless gaming headsets, nicely balancing, design quality and sturdiness, brilliant sound quality and fidelity and pricing—even when going for its list price—so this headset will put you in great shape for a quality audio experience. The HS70's great construction gives way to equally great comfort and with a battery life of up to 16 hours, it'll serve you well in longer play sessions. However, it's plus points reach far and wide generally, and while it is a exceptionally good gaming headset, it'll still perform admirably when you switch over to music or film. If you prefer things wireless and fancy a new headset that's not going to break the bank, this one is for you.

Corsair HS70 SE wireless gaming headset | £70 at Currys (save £30)

This is a great price for a wireless headset that will offer serious bang for buck and have you well covered from build quality to audio excellence. The fact that it's the special edition, is a nice bonus too.View Deal

We may see some deeper discounts on some of the best gaming headsets among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you are ready to pull the trigger, then this is a fine cable-less set of cans to go for.

