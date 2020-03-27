Save £200 on these GeForce RTX 2060-powered MSI laptops right now

MSI has teamed up with Scan Computers to cut the price of two of its gaming laptops, slashing £200 off two GeForce RTX 2060 models. These are pretty decent savings, particularly at a time when powerful laptops are much in demand. This offer is only running from today until Sunday 29th March though, so act quick if you need to treat yourself to a powerful gaming machine.

If you're looking for a 17-inch gaming laptop, then the MSI GL75 9SE-245UK is a tasty prospect, offering up GeForce RTX 2060 graphics alongside an Intel Core i7-9750H for a powerful core, alongside 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe boot drive, with a 1TB hard drive for your games. The 17.3-inch 1080p display is a high-fresh model capable of hitting 120 Hz too. A powerful laptop all round, really, and at a great price of £1,298.99 (RRP of £1,598.99)

If you want something slightly smaller, then the GL65 9SE-249UK is just as powerful, but everything has been squeezed in a 15-inch chassis. That means you get the same 6GB GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, the 6-core, 12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of DDR4-2666 and storage combo of a 256GB NVMe drive alongside a 1TB hard drive. That 15.6-inch Full HD display has the same 120Hz refresh rate as well, although it's worth nothing that they don't have G-Sync support. The GL65 9SE-249UK is £1,198.99 right now (normal RRP of £1,498.99).

Both machines will serve you well when it comes to the latest games, and the fact that you get ray tracing capabilities as well shouldn't be overlooked -- especially now that Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 is genuinely improving things on this front. If you're looking for something slightly different, don't forget to check out our guide to the best gaming laptops.