Save $950 on this Alienware 144Hz gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 Max-Q

Here's a fun challenge: find a gaming laptop with a 144Hz display, GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and 1TB of SSD storage for $1,400 or less. Bonus points if you find one with a 9th generation Intel Core CPU. There's just one rule, it can't be a refurbished or previously owned model. Coming up empty? There is actually one out there (and just one, as far as I know)—an Alienware m15 with copious trimmings.

Dell lists this particular configuration at $2,349.99, which is definitely on the ritzy side. However, part for part, laptops with the same hardware and features often straddle the $2,000 line and jump past it. In this case, applying coupon code AW950OFF knocks $950 off the asking price, bringing the tally down to a low $1,399.99.

The only downside I'm seeing here is that the GeForce RTX 2070 is of the Max-Q variety. That means you won't get the same level of performance as a regular 2070, though it should yield lower temps so the cooling solution won't have to work as hard. And it's still faster than an RTX 2060 by a smidgen in most cases.

This 15-inch laptop sports an IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. In addition to the RTX 2070 Max-Q, it's rocking an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and two 512GB NVMe M.2 SSDs for 1TB of total storage. It's the complete package.

There are upgrade options, too. Some of them are expensive, though you can add a 1TB HDD to the mix for $50, or bump up to a 240Hz display for $50 as well. There's also a bigger battery option, also priced at $50, that takes it from a 60Wh battery to a 90Wh battery. None of those are necessary, though, as this configuration is pretty stacked without any upgrades.