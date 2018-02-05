Save £72 on Razer Phone deals with TechRadar and Three

Razer, known to us primarily as purveyors of PC gaming hardware, have turned their attention to phones. If you're interested in trying out the company's first foray into the market then our sister site TechRadar can save your money with an exclusive discount on Three's 30GB, 100GB and all-inclusive data deals.

With ill-fated gaming phones in mind, our Bo outlined similar reservations before going hands-on with the Razor Phone last year. But our hardware expert came away impressed, declaring the handset "no gimmick" and capable of challenging its top-end Android rivals. Here he is on the Razor Phone's technical specifications:

The Razer Phone is an Android smartphone featuring a 5.72-inch 1440x2560 IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate technology, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 64GB onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Other features include dual front-facing speakers backed up with Dolby Atmos technology, dual rear 12 MP cameras, an 8 MP front camera, fingerprint reader, a microSD slot capable of up to 2TB capacity, and a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+. According to Razer, that's enough charge for 12.5 hours of video playback, 63.5 hours of audio, or seven hours of Hearthstone straight.

