Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell gets a new trailer and a nearer launch date

Good news, fans of comedy ultraviolence and puns involving the word gat. Deep Silver has announced that Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell will be released a week earlier than originally planned. The "standalone expansion" was slated to arrive on January 27, 2015, but the official Saints Row Twitter account revealed it will actually be out on January 20 instead. Gat's magic!

Gat Out of Hell will be released a week earlier, now on Jan 20 in the US and Jan 23 for Europe, on PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4! October 15, 2014

Inevitably, there's a new trailer too. In it, we learn that Johnny Gat is an "exceptional" chap, but even he falls victim to the seven deadly sins at times. In fact, judging by this latest trailer, he's doing a pretty terrible job of resisting them.

The best thing about it is the way that, one way or another, all the sins are made to fit killing stuff. Wrath is an obvious fit, but sloth? It's actually pretty easy when your hero can charge into battle from the comfort of the Armchair-A-Geddon. Lust is a little less murderous, perhaps, but also a whole lot creepier, so I'd say the scales remain balanced.