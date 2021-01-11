How to earn Rust Twitch drops

Multiplayer survival game Rust has been popular for years, but it's gotten a big boost lately as scores of popular streamers have been playing together on Twitch. As a result, both Steam playercounts and viewership on Twitch have gone through the roof since the start of the year (and there's been a bit of drama as well).

Since you may be watching streamers play Rust anyway, you might as well earn yourself some in-game rewards. Twitch drops for Rust are now active, and if you link your Steam and Twitch accounts here you can earn some streamer-inspired skins while you enjoy the show. Streamer drops include a Shroud hoodie, a Myth skeletal chestplate, a nice looking Jacksepticeye storage box skin, a Lilypichu jacket, a Pokiemane garage door, and several more. You can earn them by watching each specific streamer for four hours before January 14.

(Image credit: Facepunch Studios)

There are also some general Twitch drops available to earn by watching any Rust stream with the Drops Enabled tag, like a sofa (two hours), an industrial door (four hours), and "hobo barrel" (eight hours). That's... kind of a lot of hours for a handful of items, in my opinion—I can earn an entire ship livery in Sea of Thieves by watching a stream for 30 minutes, typically. But if you've got the time and play a lot of Rust, hey, maybe that's worth it.

You can claim these drops even if you don't own Rust yet, though you'll need to link your accounts and click the 'Check for Missing Drops' button after you're purchased the game.