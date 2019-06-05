Rocksteady won't be at E3 this year

Rocksteady has been pretty quiet since it set aside the cowl and finished up Batman, so there's naturally been a lot of speculation about what it has been working on since. Unfortunately, we're not going to be getting any answers at E3. Rocksteady won't be at this year's show.

"We'll be watching as fans but remaining in London," wrote co-founder Sefton Hill on Twitter, "hard at work on the next big project."

Hill said something similar when asked about the Game Awards in November. The studio has something cooking, but it's not ready to tell us about it yet. It's probably not Superman, though. There have been persistent rumours, but Hill denied them last year.

Fellow Dark Knight developer Warner Bros Montreal could be returning to Gotham, but without Batman in the spotlight, and that could still be making an appearance at E3. As for Rocksteady, there are hints that it's looking to make a live service game that heavily involves the community, judging by this Reddit AMA. With the studio's absence from E3, however, we'll have to keep piecing it together for ourselves.

