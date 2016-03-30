Rocket League's basketball-themed Dunk House mode is coming in April

As someone who spent about a week playing Rocket League very badly, the prospect of a basketball-themed mode makes me tense up. And yet, anyone who has played Rocket League for a reasonable period of time will probably have the skills needed to tap a giant basketball into a giant hoop with a rocket-powered vehicle. It's a skill that will be put to the test next month, as Psyonix has confirmed it's coming to the game some time in April.

Best of all, Dunk House will be a free map and mode combo. Whether it'll stick around forever or if it's just a temporary jaunt is yet to be seen, but as Angus noted when the mode was revealed last month, it's unlikely to make it to competitive playlists. Just as well, really.